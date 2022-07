BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Recreation invites you to Suddenlink Community Center Gymnasium on Saturday July 23 for Fantastic Four-Square fun. How do you play Four-Square? Not to worry it’s easy to learn. Four-Square is a sport played among four players on a square court divided into quadrants. The objective of four square is to eliminate other players to achieve the highest rank on the court, and this is done by bouncing the ball back and forth between quadrants. A player is eliminated when a ball is bounced in a player’s quadrant and the player is unable to touch the ball into another player’s quadrant.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO