'Nobody has any hope': Ahead of Biden's Middle East trip, some Palestinians say he's no different than Trump

By By Jotam Confino
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
  • Donald Trump cut U.S. aid to Palestinian refugees and drove U.S.-Palestinian relations to a nadir.
  • To many Palestinians, there’s little difference between Trump and Biden.
  • Biden has restored some U.S. aid to the Palestinians, including funding for a cancer hospital.

East Jerusalem — As the afternoon sun blazes over the ancient Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem, Palestinian cancer patients huddle in what shade they can find at Augusta Victoria Hospital. Some are wheelchair bound, while others are resting with their families on benches in between treatments.

The hospital – funded in part by U.S. aid – is the only Palestinian facility that offers comprehensive treatment for cancer patients, such as radiation therapy. The Biden administration restored funding to the hospital after his predecessor, Donald Trump, cut all U.S. aid to Palestinian refugees – a step that drove U.S.-Palestinian relations to a nadir.

Brian Hurt
23h ago

Biden is good at destroying hope and with his inflation weapon making many middle class families poor, rising interest rates, gas tripling in $ cost, highest inflation in 41 years, groceries up in cost $ 60% , fertilizer costs up 1,000 % . How is anyone supposed to survive in a environment like this one Bidumb created. SOS middle class needs leadership that cares for them and makes their lives better not constantly worse like Bidumb is doing.

Bart Jackson
17h ago

Palestinians don't want a two state solution. They never have and never will. Biden is in the Middle East showing his senility.

Zion
19h ago

God is all in control 🙏 NO, THEIR WILL BE NO NUCLEAR DEAL THAT WILL BE PREVENT WHAT GOD HAS ALREADY PLANNED. This is America and the World Future. Revelation 18:17-19 KJV: For in one hour so great riches is come to nought. And every shipmaster, and all the company in ships, and sailors, and as many as trade by sea, stood afar off, 18-and cried when they saw the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like unto this great city! 19-And they cast dust on their heads, and cried, weeping and wailing, saying, Alas, alas, that great city, wherein were made rich all that had ships in the sea by reason of her costliness! for in one hour is she made desolate.

