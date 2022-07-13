District 3: Miller plans to promote education and agriculture

Related
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Purzycki Encourages Residents to Participate in Expungement and Employment Fair Offered by the State Office of Defense Services
The FREE event will be held at Wilmington William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to join with the Delaware Office of Defense Services and other community partners in announcing a FREE expungement event and employment fair at Wilmington’s William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, 501 North Madison Street, on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register for a one-on-one appointment with an attorney here. Free food will also be provided.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County community engagement effort moves to Sparrow Run
New Castle County's Building Better Communities Initiative is moving to the Sparrow Run neighborhood in Bear. County Executive Matt Meyer said the initiative uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in an effort to reduce violence. "We sat down and said 'how do we think creatively, how do...
delawarepublic.org
The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County
The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County. The invasive pest was first spotted in New Castle County in 2017, and in 2019 a quarantine was put in place to stop the movement of the lanternfly within and outside of the state. Last year, Kent County was added to...
delawaretoday.com
A University of Delaware Degree—For Free
Associate in Arts Program (AAP) and SEED (Student Excellence Equals Degree) Scholarships funded by the State of Delaware, Delawareans can start their education and earn a degree for free. “The Associate in Arts Program offers an innovative and seamlessly integrated pathway into degree completion at the University of Delaware, whether...
Local companies donate to flood damaged company
The last week of June, Ellendale Fire Company donated what was known as their Engine 75-2, to Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in Ransom Kentucky. In addition to the truck donated by Ellendale, Milton Fire Department donated a considerable amount of hose and the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company donated gear and equipment. William M. Chambers & Son assisted in getting ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
USGS survey of Delaware Bay area for water research
The United States Geological Survey – better known as USGS – along with researchers from the University of Delaware, began part of its a full-scale survey of the Delaware River Basin last week. And chances are, if you live around the Delaware Bay, you may have gotten a...
delawarepublic.org
KC-10 Extender set to go on display at Air Mobility Command Museum at DAFB
Another aircraft is preparing to debut at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum at Dover Air Force Base. In April, the very first KC-10A Extender ever produced for the U.S. Air Force was retired from McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. AMC Museum director John Taylor says it was...
WMDT.com
Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday
Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover Police launches Behavioral Health Unit
Dover Police has launched a new Behavioral Health Unit aimed at assisting individuals with mental health or substance abuse related issues. Dover Police spokesman Sergeant Mark Hoffman said two behavioral health clinicians are being paired with two Dover Police officers who are both members of the Community Policing unit. "What...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Release Statement, Video Regarding Former Officer
The New Castle County Division of Police released the following statement regarding a former officer:. On July 14, 2022, Michael Carnevale, a former officer with the New Castle County Division of Police pled guilty to one count of offensive touching in relation to a use of force incident that occurred while he was on duty. The incident, which occurred on August 30, 2021, took place within the cell block area of Police Headquarters and involved a sixteen-year-old female. The incident was reported to supervision by other police officers and was recorded on internal video surveillance. Mr. Carnevale was immediately placed on administrative leave when the incident was reported, and simultaneous investigations were conducted by the Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, the Department of Justice, and the Division of Police Professional Standards Unit.
foxbaltimore.com
Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands
(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva restoring service from Tuesday storm that carried winds as high as 87 mph
Delmarva Power is restoring service after storms with high winds hit its service area. On Tuesday night storms, with high wind gusts up to 87 mph, caused extensive damage that included downed trees hitting equipment, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage with several thousand customers losing power.
NBC Philadelphia
You Won't Want to Miss These Events At The Delaware State Fair
If you're in the Delaware area this July, you might want to stop in Harrington for "Summer Nights & Carnival Lights" at the Delaware State Fair from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30. The annual 10-day fair is bringing back its highly anticipated Summer Concert Series, the fairgrounds with...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of July 11
Ann Eckenroth Nelson passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in Oxford while surrounded by her loving family. She was 88. She was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Nelson, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Olivia H. Eckenroth. Ann graduated from Dickenson College.
delawaretoday.com
Where to Find Delicious Italian Water Ice in Delaware
Ice cream is an iconic summer dessert, but some prefer a different chilled treat. Here are must-stop shops for Italian water ice in Delaware. Italian water ice is a traditional summer dessert in the Eastern United States, especially in the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions. The major difference from ice cream is the lack of any dairy products. The creamy consistency comes instead from the process of freezing and mixing the ingredients. The three base ingredients are simple: water, sugar and flavoring (typically fresh fruit or syrup).
firststateupdate.com
More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power
On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in fire at Cecil County homeless encampment
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire at a homeless encampment in Cecil County, early on Thursday morning. The fire occurred around 4:14AM near Booth Street. Officials say a male occupant was transported to ChristianaCare Union Hospital for unspecified injuries. The...
Man Killed After Head Crushed By Skid Loader In Cecil County: Reports
A worker was killed on Wednesday, July 13, when a skid loader dropped on his head while he was repairing a piece of equipment, according to reports. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials reported a major trauma on the 300 block of Marley Road in Elkton, where a man’s head was crushed in Cecil County.
WBOC
Neighbors Clean Up After Tuesday Night Storms
DENTON, Md. and HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of chainsaws filled the air Wednesday morning in Harrington, Del. The night before, it was violent winds. "They said it took 30 seconds to destroy my property," said Russ Reidy of Harrington. "I got a hole in the roof now and I got trees all over the place. Seven gigantic trees."
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 traffic pattern change planned next week as 'Restore the Corridor' continues
The next part of the I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project will affect traffic approaching Route 202 starting next week. DelDOT announced that the two southbound lanes heading south on I-95 from Marsh Road will be forced to merge to a single lane just before the 202 traffic enters from the right beginning on, or about, Monday, July 18, 2022.
