District 3: Gatchel plans for a better Cecil County

House, Senate offer different options to remove McGuiness
Shortly after Senate Democrats introduced a resolution to hold a hearing on State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness’ removal from office, House Democrats sent a letter saying Gov. John Carney could remove McGuiness unilaterally. McGuiness was found guilty in June on charges of official misconduct, structuring and conflict of interest. All three charges are misdemeanors. The jury of 12 Kent County residents ... Read More
2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes
Seven large red balls hanging on chains above Casho Mill Road are the talk of the town in the Newark area. The balls were recently installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation to reduce the number of too-tall trucks hitting a nearby railroad underpass. Instead, the clank of the balls should warn the driver to turn around. Anthony Merlino posted ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County community engagement effort moves to Sparrow Run
New Castle County's Building Better Communities Initiative is moving to the Sparrow Run neighborhood in Bear. County Executive Matt Meyer said the initiative uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in an effort to reduce violence. "We sat down and said 'how do we think creatively, how do...
Drop-off centers open to dispose of storm debris in Harford County
Multiple locations are open for residents in Harford County to drop-off debris left from Tuesday's storm. Centers are open across the county through Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
weaa.org
'The city needs to step up' | Baltimore City Councilman talks squeegee workers, calls on community to assist
Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett joins Dr. Kaye to discuss squeegee workers and ways the community can provide better opportunities for city youth.
Baltimore Councilman calls for compassion for squeegee workers
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman says the narrative on squeegee workers in the City needs to change. Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 in West Baltimore. During Monday night's City Council meeting, Burnett gave a lengthy statement about his accounts with squeegee workers. He believes most of people's experiences with the young people are positive.
ChristianaCare completes purchase of former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County
Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ChristianaCare has completed the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County. Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. In an announcement Wednesday morning, ChristianaCare says the...
Wbaltv.com
Extensive damage across Harford County following storms
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — There is a lot of damage in Harford County, especially the area near and around north Bel Air, following Tuesday's powerful storms. Around the county is downed trees -- they are everywhere. Unfortunately, you had a few situations like this one where a large one crashed into a home.
Foulk Road reconfiguration draws intense interest
An open house that was billed the “absolute beginning of the process” to reconfigure Foulk Road generated intense interest from neighbors and owners of local businesses. It did not, however, generate a lot of answers. Nor did it generate a large number of people favoring the project to cut the road from four lanes, improve it for cyclists and pedestrians ... Read More
WBOC
After Arriving in Delaware in 2017, Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Sussex County
DOVER, Del. — Five years after the first confirmed spotted lanternfly was found in New Castle County in 2017, the spotted lanternfly has made its way to Sussex County, creating a statewide quarantine for this invasive pest. The Delaware Department of Agriculture made the announcement on Tuesday. The spotted...
wypr.org
Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs
Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
U.S. Senate candidate arrested, charging with making false report
EDGEWOOD, MD—Authorities have charged a Baltimore man with making a false statement after he made a false report to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding child sex trafficking. On April 13, 2022, detectives received information regarding possible child sex trafficking occurring at an adult bookstore in the 3000-block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood. Detectives identified an employee of the business, … Continue reading "U.S. Senate candidate arrested, charging with making false report" The post U.S. Senate candidate arrested, charging with making false report appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WMDT.com
Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday
Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
Bay Net
25 Marijuana Plants Worth Over $20,000 Seized In Anne Arundel County
PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
WMDT.com
Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal
EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
Wbaltv.com
Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland
Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Hogan calls out city officials over squeegee worker issues
With C4 and Bryan Nehman this morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that it is "outrageous" that Baltimore hasn't done more to deal with its squeegee worker issues. Hogan said there have been many instances of people being harassed by squeegee people downtown and the city still has not done anything to stop the problem.
Missing Person From West Grove, Chester County: PA State Police Searching
WEST GROVE, PA — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person from West Grove, Chester County. According to police, the missing person was last seen on Monday, July 7th. The complainant reported that she has not seen or heard from her...
Cecil Whig
