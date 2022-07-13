Preston VFC awarded grain rescue tube, training

Nationwide recently awarded Preston Volunteer Fire Company a grain rescue tube, like the one shown here, to assist in responding to grain entrapments. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PRESTON — Preston Volunteer Fire Company recently was selected as one of 58 fire departments throughout the country to receive a grain rescue tube and hands-on training from Nationwide.

Grain bin accidents send shockwaves through rural communities as farmers and grain handlers know all too well how quickly entering a grain bin can turn deadly.

Some local farmers reached out to the fire company to find out what its capabilities were in dealing with such an emergency, said Preston VFC Assistant Chief Robbie Phillips.

When they looked into it, they discovered the nearest equipment was about 45 minutes away, so the fire department started applying for grants in the spring, he said, and they were fortunate to be awarded by Nationwide.

“It’s one of those things you don’t think about,” Phillips said, “but with all the grain farmers in the area and the grain mill in Hurlock, it could be very beneficial.”

In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Nationwide annually awards fire departments across the country with grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when local grain entrapments occur.

“We are proud to provide first responders the education and resources to lead the fight against local grain bin entrapments,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “It’s been our mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and suppling needed equipment to the front line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur.”

NECAS will deliver the rescue tubes and training to the winning fire departments throughout 2022, traveling to each location with state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes. The comprehensive training sessions include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools, which are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.

“It’s as important as ever to be following proper safety precautions when entering a bin,” said Liggett. “Our goal is to continue these efforts until we can ensure every rural fire department has access to these critical rescue resources.”

Preston VFC’s grain rescue tube is scheduled for delivery next week.

The trailers are will arrive July 20 and classroom training is set to begin at 6 p.m. with simulator training to follow, Phillips said.