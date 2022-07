If you have a mind like Swiss cheese, call reminders can come to the rescue. If you have a bad memory, but you need to remember to make an important phone call later, it may be best to set up a call reminder. Doing this is possible and very easy to do on both the iPhone and Android — never again will you be embarrassed that you forgot to call your mother on Mother’s Day. Here are the different options available to set up call reminders.

