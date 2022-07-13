These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 111,267 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,456 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caldwell County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,558 confirmed infections in Caldwell County, or 28,807 for every 100,000 people.

Though Caldwell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hickory metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 378 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Caldwell County, compared to 383 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Caldwell County, NC 28,807 23,558 378 309 2 Alexander County, NC 28,947 10,745 391 145 3 Burke County, NC 29,495 26,461 371 333 4 Catawba County, NC 32,223 50,503 392 614

