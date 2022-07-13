These Are the Counties in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 289,570 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,567 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Grand Rapids-Wyoming, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montcalm County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,830 confirmed infections in Montcalm County, or 25,044 for every 100,000 people.

Though Montcalm County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Grand Rapids metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 340 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Montcalm County, above the 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Montcalm County, MI 25,044 15,830 340 215 2 Barry County, MI 25,168 15,115 288 173 3 Kent County, MI 27,863 179,199 244 1,568 4 Ottawa County, MI 27,964 79,426 283 803

