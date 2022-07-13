ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

These Are the Counties in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqcCee00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 102,895 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,669 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Evansville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Posey County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,769 confirmed infections in Posey County, or 26,453 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Posey County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Evansville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 227 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Posey County, below the 353 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Posey County, IN 26,453 6,769 227 58
2 Henderson County, KY 31,456 14,513 375 173
3 Vanderburgh County, IN 33,234 60,258 354 642
4 Warrick County, IN 34,484 21,355 386 239

