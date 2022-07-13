ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqcBlv00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 132,738 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,076 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Shreveport-Bossier City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caddo Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 71,835 confirmed infections in Caddo Parish, or 28,924 for every 100,000 people.

Though Caddo Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Shreveport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 467 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Caddo Parish, compared to 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Caddo Parish, LA 28,924 71,835 467 1,160
2 De Soto Parish, LA 29,372 7,994 496 135
3 Webster Parish, LA 29,863 11,835 474 188
4 Bossier Parish, LA 32,565 41,074 394 497

