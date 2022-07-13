ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

These Are the Counties in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqcAtC00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 40,666 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,903 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jefferson City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,313 confirmed infections in Osage County, or 24,326 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jefferson City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 338 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jefferson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, MO 24,326 3,313 338 46
2 Moniteau County, MO 24,370 3,889 357 57
3 Cole County, MO 27,279 20,934 381 292
4 Callaway County, MO 27,944 12,530 297 133

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,652 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 314 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,472 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 480 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Least#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,766 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 309 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,336 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 419 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy