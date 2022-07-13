ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqc95i00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 63,693 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,483 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Rochester than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fillmore County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,104 confirmed infections in Fillmore County, or 24,435 for every 100,000 people.

Though Fillmore County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 115 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Fillmore County, compared to 120 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fillmore County, MN 24,435 5,104 115 24
2 Wabasha County, MN 28,019 6,024 88 19
3 Dodge County, MN 29,706 6,114 107 22
4 Olmsted County, MN 30,347 46,451 127 194

Comments / 0

