These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 508,128 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,172 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, El Dorado County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,697 confirmed infections in El Dorado County, or 18,053 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does El Dorado County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sacramento metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 117 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in El Dorado County, below the 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 El Dorado County, CA 18,053 33,697 117 218 2 Placer County, CA 20,657 78,514 166 632 3 Yolo County, CA 21,879 47,035 151 324 4 Sacramento County, CA 23,104 348,882 206 3,104

