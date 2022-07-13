ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

These Are the Counties in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqc7KG00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 497,632 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,176 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Austin-Round Rock is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Travis County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 247,628 confirmed infections in Travis County, or 20,581 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Travis County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Austin metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 145 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Travis County, below the 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Travis County, TX 20,581 247,628 145 1,745
2 Williamson County, TX 27,518 145,037 178 937
3 Bastrop County, TX 28,088 23,194 291 240
4 Hays County, TX 32,573 66,498 253 517
5 Caldwell County, TX 36,895 15,275 425 176

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,703 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,278 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Tx Metro Area#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 6,734 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 275 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,472 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 480 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Prisoners Die

In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences in sex, race or ethnicity, and age. (These are states with the longest life expectancy according to the CDC.)
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,827 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy