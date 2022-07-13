ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqc6RX00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 150,558 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,601 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McDonald County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,575 confirmed infections in McDonald County, or 24,423 for every 100,000 people.

Though McDonald County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fayetteville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 337 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McDonald County, above the 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McDonald County, MO 24,423 5,575 337 77
2 Madison County, AR 25,784 4,145 404 65
3 Benton County, AR 26,839 69,507 337 873
4 Washington County, AR 31,213 71,331 279 637

#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Benton County#Public Health#Americans
