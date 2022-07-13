These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 97,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,411 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rock Island County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,914 confirmed infections in Rock Island County, or 24,721 for every 100,000 people.

Though Rock Island County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Davenport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 335 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Rock Island County, above the 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Rock Island County, IL 24,721 35,914 335 486 2 Scott County, IA 25,230 43,468 233 402 3 Henry County, IL 27,422 13,564 245 121 4 Mercer County, IL 27,445 4,307 312 49

