Durham, NC

These Are the Counties in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqc3nM00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 141,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,299 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Durham-Chapel Hill is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chatham County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,591 confirmed infections in Chatham County, or 20,907 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Durham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 172 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chatham County, above the 127 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chatham County, NC 20,907 14,591 172 120
2 Orange County, NC 22,363 31,965 96 137
3 Person County, NC 25,923 10,189 280 110
4 Durham County, NC 27,589 84,549 112 344

