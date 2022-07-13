ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

These Are the Counties in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqc09B00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 78,096 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,573 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux Falls than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Turner County in South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,016 confirmed infections in Turner County, or 24,395 for every 100,000 people.

Though Turner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux Falls metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 750 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Turner County, above the 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Turner County, SD 24,395 2,016 750 62
2 McCook County, SD 24,696 1,361 563 31
3 Lincoln County, SD 29,067 15,962 186 102
4 Minnehaha County, SD 31,463 58,757 281 525

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
Turner County, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Turner County, SD
