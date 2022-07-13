ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

These Are the Counties in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqbxje00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 103,066 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,830 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Salisbury, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Worcester County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,401 confirmed infections in Worcester County, or 18,232 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Worcester County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Salisbury metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 310 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Worcester County, below the 361 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Worcester County, MD 18,232 9,401 310 160
2 Wicomico County, MD 20,685 21,134 324 331
3 Somerset County, MD 21,211 5,459 295 76
4 Sussex County, DE 30,551 67,072 398 874

Comments / 0

 

