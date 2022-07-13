ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdqbwqv00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 483,079 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,654 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ozaukee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,618 confirmed infections in Ozaukee County, or 27,885 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ozaukee County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Milwaukee metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 217 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ozaukee County, below the 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ozaukee County, WI 27,885 24,618 217 192
2 Washington County, WI 30,563 41,118 259 348
3 Waukesha County, WI 30,839 123,011 282 1,126
4 Milwaukee County, WI 30,846 294,332 244 2,328

