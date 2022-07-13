These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 103,238 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,634 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Montgomery, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montgomery County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 59,129 confirmed infections in Montgomery County, or 26,055 for every 100,000 people.

Though Montgomery County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Montgomery metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 422 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, compared to 429 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Montgomery County, AL 26,055 59,129 422 958 2 Lowndes County, AL 26,915 2,755 752 77 3 Autauga County, AL 30,252 16,699 393 217 4 Elmore County, AL 30,359 24,655 431 350

