These Are the Counties in the St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Joseph metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 35,023 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,625 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in St. Joseph, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Joseph metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, DeKalb County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,280 confirmed infections in DeKalb County, or 18,147 for every 100,000 people.

Though DeKalb County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Joseph metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 374 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in DeKalb County, compared to 364 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Joseph metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 DeKalb County, MO 18,147 2,280 374 47 2 Buchanan County, MO 28,351 25,254 360 321 3 Andrew County, MO 28,604 4,978 339 59 4 Doniphan County, KS 32,459 2,511 440 34

