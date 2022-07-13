ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVC denies new proposal for TIM's enterprise arm

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJSx5_0gdqZOHJ00

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners denied on Wednesday a report it had submitted a new proposal to Telecom Italia (TIM) offering around 7 billion euros for the company's enterprise service arm.

"The only proposal made to TIM's board was dated March 25, 2022, as announced by TIM on March 28," CVC said in a statement.

According to a report in Italian daily La Repubblica on Wednesday, CVC raised its offer to buy into TIM Enterprise to about 7 billion euros from the previous 6 billion euros.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc Capital Partners#Milan#Italian
Reuters

Reuters

