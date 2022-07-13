ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: We are not there yet

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao.

If market concerns have moved on from inflation to economic recession, there is no sign central banks are listening.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey made it clear where his priorities lie, pledging to bring inflation back to target "no ifs or buts", even with an economy that's almost certainly headed for contraction.

That means a 50 basis-point rate hike is now in play for the BoE's August 4 meeting.

Nor are other central banks sitting on their hands. After New Zealand's sixth straight interest rate rise, we may see a 75 bps move in Canada later on Wednesday. South Korea delivered an unprecedented half-point rate rise, and Chile is expected to lift rates to 9.5% later in the day read more .

As for the United States, where interest rates are seen doubling by year-end, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2022 growth forecasts to 2.3%, 0.6 percentage points below what it predicted just a month ago read more .

What's more the Treasury 2-year/10-year yield curve is displaying the largest inversion in over a decade, a classic recession signal .

So all eyes are now on the June U.S. inflation print which is expected to come in at 8.8%. But if "core" CPI - inflation minus food and energy prices - indeed cools as expected to 5.7%, it may allow markets to dial back some Fed policy tightening bets.

It may also offer respite to the euro, still teetering on the brink of parity with the dollar (some platforms, including Reuters dealing, show the single currency did briefly slide below $1). To all intents and purposes however, the euro is at parity. Whether it slides even lower hinges on how energy supplies shape up.

European stocks are opening weaker, though Wall Street futures are still firmer on the day.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-Japan business mood subdued on chip shortage, raw material costs

-China June exports rise 17.9% y/y, imports grow 1%

-Britain's economy grew by a monthly 0.5% in May

-Euro zone industrial output

-U.S. 30-year bond auction

-U.S. earnings: Delta Airlines

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Dollar Jumps, Euro Dumps After US Consumer Prices Surge

The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro neared parity against the U.S. currency after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June, hitting a 40-1/2-year high. The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Core Inflation#European Stocks#Bank Of England#Boe#Treasury#Fed
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Charts suggest the market is poised for an August rebound, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could have a strong rally through late August, pointing to analysis from legendary market technician Larry Williams. "Markets bottom when the hedge funds throw in the towel and the public throws in the towel. And based on the history, he suspects that's exactly what's happening right now," Cramer said.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Janet Yellen warns US inflation is 'unacceptably high' after June data shocker

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the U.S. faces "unacceptably high" levels of inflation and pledged that bringing down rising prices is the biggest priority for the Biden administration after another searing-hot inflation report. "Inflation is unacceptably high, and that's something that's evident from Wednesday's report," Yellen said during...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

‘Highly elevated’ June inflation numbers put Biden on the defense

Inflation surged to 9.1% in June, a new 40-year high that has policymakers racing to rein that number in without triggering a recession. Meanwhile, President Biden and the White House are trying to downplay the drama as less bad than it sounds, so everybody, please, just chill. Released Wednesday morning,...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Biden’s inflation nightmare gets scarier

PEAK PROBLEMS — Remember all that talk about inflation having “peaked” earlier this month? Well, you can toss it in the garbage along with its predecessor in wishful thinking: that the lightning fast run up in consumer prices that began in late 2020 would prove “transitory” and mostly ease on its own.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Annual Consumer Inflation Posts Largest Increase Since 1981

U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase in more than four decades, leaving Americans to dig deeper to pay for gasoline, food, healthcare and rents, and the Federal Reserve most certain to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles at close as worries mount ahead of CPI report

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data. While all three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses earlier in the session, they turned sharply lower late in the day as Wednesday's Consumer Prices report from the Labor Department drew near, with big bank earnings looming later in the week.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
