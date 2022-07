$100k Grant to Examine Bergen Arches with Feasibility Study of Greenway Ultimately Connecting Essex and Hudson Counties. Mayor Steven Fulop joined Senator Brian Stack, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, Councilman Richard Boggiano, and the Bergen Arches Preservation Coalition (BAPC) to announce a $100,000 state grant awarded to Jersey City for a feasibility study of the mile-long stretch of unused land called the Bergen Arches. Legislation sponsored by Senator Stack and Assemblyman Mukherji will appropriate the funding to allow for a full evaluation of the abandoned rail corridor and its potential to best serve the surrounding community.

