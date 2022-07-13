ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Games-N.Ireland sprinter Reid denied entry to Commonwealth Games

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMYT1_0gdqYMY400

July 13 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid has been barred from competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following a security risk assessment.

Reid was given a suspended sentence in February after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce cocaine and was ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work.

He was one of 18 men charged with drugs and firearms offences last year, all of which he denied.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and reached the semi-finals in the event at last year's Tokyo Olympics while representing Ireland.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) said on Tuesday it was disappointed to confirm that Reid had been denied entry to the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a "security risk assessment".

"Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the June 29 deadline," it said in a statement quoted by British media.

"Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news."

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said on Wednesday that organisers had vetted and checked all delegate attendees planning to attend the Games.

"Under this nationally recognised guidance, we made clear the parameters and details of checks that would be carried out on all attending individuals.

"This information was made clear to all teams and Commonwealth Games Associations well in advance of team selections."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Newcastle exploring Eurovision host bid - council

Newcastle has offered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. It is one of a number of cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month they were in talks with the BBC to potentially bring the event to the UK. The city council has now confirmed it...
WORLD
BBC

More than 100 hate offences in London football stadiums

Hate has reared its head in the beautiful game more than 100 times in the past year, new figures for the capital show. The hate crime offences were recorded in London stadiums between 1 June 2021 and 31 May this year. The Met dealt with 83 public order offences, including...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Reid
BBC

Carvalho debut a 'bittersweet moment'

New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho says his debut was a "bittersweet moment" after the Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok. The 19-year-old played the first 30 minutes in a central midfield role, hitting the post with a close-range effort. "From the first day in training and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinter#British
BBC

Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Rail strikes see extra buses laid on

More than 200 extra buses and coaches will be used to transport people to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games during planned rail strikes, transport chiefs say. Railway workers in the RMT union are due to stage a one-day strike on 27 July, and drivers who are members of Aslef plan to walk out on 30 July.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Queen's Baton Relay reaches Teesside and County Durham

The Queen's Baton Relay has been making its way through Teesside and County Durham ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games. The North East leg of its 25-day journey across England got under way at Saltburn Pier. It then headed through Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, was rowed up the River Wear...
WORLD
BBC

Donna Ockenden: Nottingham maternity review team to meet families

A family whose daughter was stillborn after mistakes by staff at a failing NHS maternity service have spoken of their hopes for a new review. Donna Ockenden is meeting families, many of whom had babies who died or were left with serious injuries due to failings at the city's maternity units.
U.K.
The Independent

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest updates as Josh van der Flier gets early try in series decider

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider in Wellington. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash. New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has called on his team...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

494K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy