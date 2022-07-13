ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | Wood column: St. Andrews is the birthplace of golf

By David Gough
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

On Thursday, record crowds will descend on Fife, Scotland to witness the 150th playing of the Open Championship. It is so appropriate that this milestone will occur at the St. Andrews Old Course which was established in 1552 as a public course. St. Andrews is the original, the foundry and fountainhead. It is the shrine of golf.

This is where a “gowfer” as players were called, first yelled “Fore” to the slow group ahead. Where the first guy said, “That’s good, take it away!” Where the first guy clapped his hand to his forehead and said, “Oh no, not over there again!”

This is where the first bloke said to his mates, “What am I doing wrong,” and “Anybody see where that went?”

This is where a two-wood was called a “brassie,” a three-wood a “spoon,” a five-iron was a “mashie,” a two-iron a “cleek,” and a nine-iron was a “niblick.” At one time, I was pretty handy with my niblick.

The whole story of golf is enclosed here on its confounding 7,305 yards with eccentric tees and greens running along the shore of the North Sea. American professionals coming here for the first time are deceived. With its wide open fairways, big greens, and no trees, it looks like an easy open tract. Approaching St. Andrews for the first time in 1946, Sam Snead looked out the train window and said, “Say, that looks like an old abandoned golf course.”

However, with its endless hills and hollows, and 112 bunkers, golfers have been cursed here for centuries. And then there is the weather. Rain gear was probably invented here as well. They say the sun will never set on the British empire, but often the sun never rises at St. Andrews. The players have to play in the wind and rain, and the best in the world can be embarrassed.

When the great Bobby Jones first played here in 1921, he took four swings in a bunker on the 11th hole and still didn’t get his ball out. He was so furious that he did not turn in his scorecard and was disqualified. Nevertheless, he was so intrigued with the course that he returned to St. Andrews in 1927 and won the Open with a record-setting score. Jones fell in love with the course for the rest of his life saying, “If I had to select one course upon which to play the match, I should have selected the Old Course.”

Players can be confused by St. Andrews’ abnormalities like the seven double greens. Tommy Bolt was playing and looking at the two flagsticks, the cups for either the third hole or the 16th, and he inquired whether he could choose the closer one to putt to.

The Championship may well come down to the play out of the bunkers which we Americans call sand traps. The St. Andrews bunkers are named and have distinct identities. The fourth hole, a brutal 480-yard par 4, has three small bunkers about 50 yards short of the green called the “Students.” They are named as allegedly they were once popular with students wanting to seduce their young ladies. The 13th hole also has a series of three bunkers, this time in the middle of the fairway. They are called the “Coffins” because of their shape, and that you are “dead” if your ball finds one of those pits.

The 14th hole has the ‘Hell Bunker,” named by Golf Monthly as “one of the world’s most notorious golf hazards.” This aptly named creation covers 300 square yards and ranges from seven to 10 feet deep.

Rory McIlroy will tee it up as the bettor’s favorite this year. Fans are also picking Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas to prevail and raise the Claret Jug.

For me, it doesn’t matter. I just hope the contest will be close and come down to the final holes, maybe a saving explosion out of the “Road Bunker” on the 17th, or a spectacular recovery from the “Valley of Sin” on the final hole.

Whoever wins, the Old Course doesn’t care. It has seen the game grow since it was played by a couple of shepherds wielding tree limbs and balls made of goose feathers. The real attraction, the real champion, will be St. Andrews.

Community Policy