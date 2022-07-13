Pitching duel puts Steamers back in first place

The Steamers won a nail-biter over the Greenbrier Knights at home Monday, 2-1.

Both starting pitchers were dominant, each making it through the seventh inning in a 1-1 game. Jackson Hipp had the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning to put the Steamers ahead for good, his third go-ahead hit in the eighth inning this season. The Clams have now won 10 straight at Historic Hicks Field.

The Clams threatened early in the game. Jackson Hipp and Hunter Cole singled in the second inning to put two runners on. Tyler West was hit by a pitch and the bases loaded up for Case Kermode with two outs. Kermode flew out to right field to end the inning and keep things tied heading into the third.

In the third inning, the Steamers got on the board. Chase Bruno singled to lead off the inning, and was followed by a Tate Abbott single. Bruno tried to score from second on Abbott’s hit, but was thrown out at home by the right fielder Blake Hermann. Nate Paulsen followed up the play with a double and brought home Abbott to put Edenton ahead. It was 1-0 Clams, heading to the fourth.

The Knights knotted things up in the fifth inning. Burt Hahn and Hermann led the inning off with singles to put two men on. Later in the inning, Hahn tried to steal third base. Kermode’s throw got past third baseman Alden Cottle and went into left field, allowing Hahn to come in and score the tying run. This made it 1-1 in the fifth inning.

This game was a classic pitcher’s duel from the start. Henry Suira went 7.0 IP, scattered six hits, walked one, and allowed just one ER in the gamer the Knights. On the Steamers’ side, Nicky Wohleking went 8.1 IP, allowed six hits, walked none, and the only run that came in for the Knights was unearned.

Suira left the game after ending the seventh inning with his 100th pitch. Kellen Davis came onto the mound in a 1-1 game for Greenbrier. Bryce Stephens reached on an error to start the inning. Abbott laid a perfect bunt down the first base line to move Stephens into scoring position at second base. Hipp came to the plate with Stephens at second and two outs. He floated one into center field that scored Stephens and put the Clams ahead 2-1, heading to the ninth inning.

Nicky Wohleking came in to start the ninth and go for the complete game. After getting the first out, he allowed a double to Warren Bailey to put the tying run at second. Justin Hill went to Tyrus Baumgarnder out of the bullpen to go for the save. Baumgarnder got the final two outs on nine pitches to close out the 2-1 win for Edenton.

The Steamers improved to 19-6 overall, and 15-6 in PCL play. The win put the Steamers in sole possession of first place in the league.