UPDATE 1-China June soybean imports drop 23% on year to 8.25 mln tonnes -customs

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed on Wednesday. Soybean prices have surged this year after bad weather hurt production...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China summer wheat output rises 1% on extra acreage, yields

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's summer wheat output rose 1% this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields. Summer wheat output in the world's top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National Statistics...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery

(Adds more details, chart) July 15 (Reuters) - China's second-quarter pork output climbed to 13.78 million tonnes, according to calculations based on official data released on Friday, the highest level for the period since at least 2015. The surge came after farmers increased sow numbers in 2020 and 2021 after...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

BEIJING (AP) — China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth picked up after anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai were lifted and shippers moved a backlog of cargo. Exports rose 17.9% over a year ago to $331.2 billion, up from May’s 16.9% growth, customs data showed Wednesday. In a sign of Chinese economic weakness, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion, pushing up the trade surplus by 90% from a year ago. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 56% over a year ago as Beijing took advantage of price cuts offered by the Kremlin after Washington and Europe suspended most of their own purchases to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. China’s trade already was depressed by weak global demand before Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other cities shut down starting in late March. Cargo handling is back to normal, but economists warn the shock will be felt abroad for months.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023 -paper

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2022 summer grain output rose 1% from last year - stats bureau

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's summer grain output in 2022 rose 1.0% from the previous year to 147.39 million tonnes, said the country's statistics bureau on Thursday. China's wheat crop output also rose 1.0% to 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Soybean futures rise on bargain buying, soyoil hits 6-1/2 month low

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with traders noting a mild round of bargain buying after prices sank 4.4% on Tuesday following a U.S. Agriculture Department report that cut the demand outlook for the oilseed. * Soymeal futures also were strong, with tight supplies in the cash market underpinning prices. * But soyoil weakened. The most-active contract sinking to its lowest on a continuous basis since Dec. 30. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 13-1/2 cents to $13.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures dropped 1.21 cents to 56.71 cents per lb. * CBOT December soymeal futures gained $12.80 to $402.50 a ton. The contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans in the week ended July 7 were in a range from -100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 80,054 tonnes the prior week. * Soyoil export sales were expected between zero and 20,000 tonnes and soymeal export sales between 50,000 and 350,000 tonnes. That compares with week-ago figures of -12,000 tonnes and 179,242 tonnes, respectively. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat imports rise in May, France top supplier

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports rose in May but are still running well behind last year's pace, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 168,940 tonnes, up from 130,177 tonnes in April. France was the largest supplier in May, shipping 85,319 tonnes followed...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was expected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Surge in German agricultural producer prices eases in May

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Producer prices for agricultural products in Germany surged again in May, driven partly by an explosion in grain costs caused by the Ukraine war, but at a lower rate than the previous month, according to data published on Wednesday. Producer prices for farmers were up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French 2022/23 wheat exports seen at 3-year high after brisk start

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French soft wheat exports outside the European Union are expected to reach a three-year high in 2022/23 after a strong start to the season, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. In first projections for the season that began this month, the office forecast shipments of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO awards Canada future right to impose duties on U.S. goods

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada has the right to impose tariffs on U.S. imports in the future to ward off the threat of the United States penalising Canadian manufacturers for alleged unfair subsidies, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday. Canada brought a case to the WTO in 2016...
U.S. POLITICS

