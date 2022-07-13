UPDATE 1-China June soybean imports drop 23% on year to 8.25 mln tonnes -customs

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with traders noting a mild round of bargain buying after prices sank 4.4% on Tuesday following a U.S. Agriculture Department report that cut the demand outlook for the oilseed. * Soymeal futures also were strong, with tight supplies in the cash market underpinning prices. * But soyoil weakened. The most-active contract sinking to its lowest on a continuous basis since Dec. 30. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 13-1/2 cents to $13.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures dropped 1.21 cents to 56.71 cents per lb. * CBOT December soymeal futures gained $12.80 to $402.50 a ton. The contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans in the week ended July 7 were in a range from -100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 80,054 tonnes the prior week. * Soyoil export sales were expected between zero and 20,000 tonnes and soymeal export sales between 50,000 and 350,000 tonnes. That compares with week-ago figures of -12,000 tonnes and 179,242 tonnes, respectively. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

