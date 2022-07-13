Ex-Northeastern football player Lawson gets pro football opportunity

A former Northeastern High School football player will get his first chance to play at a professional level in just a matter of weeks.

Erik Lawson, who played for the Eagles until graduating in 2015, played at Georgia Military College and East Carolina, then had stints in an NFL developmental league called The Spring League, will finally play at a level where he gets paid to play.

“It’s fun to be a pro football player now,” Lawson said. “It feels great. A lot of work and a lot of running, a lot of cardio and a lot of weights.”

The 26 year old will be a long snapper for the Arkansas Attack in the inaugural season of Major League Football, delivering the ball on punts and field goal kicks.

While it’s another developmental-based league like The Spring League, a pay-to-play league, newly-formed MLFB joins the likes of the USFL and XFL, coming back in 2023, as a pro league that acts as a potential springboard to higher-level football.

With each win, Lawson and his teammates will be paid $2,500 and with a loss, they’ll get paid $2,000.

Major League Football will make its debut as a four-team league and each team is guaranteed four games.

There are Lawson’s Attack, the Alabama Airborne, the Ohio Force and the Virginia Armada.

Despite the long distances between each team in the league, they will play their home games in their home city.

For Lawson, the Attack’s home is in the Arkansas state capital of Little Rock. Despite the amount of travel he’ll experience, he’s looking forward to it.

“I’m excited for traveling to other stadiums and seeing new places that I’ve never been to,” Lawson said.

As it happens, he’s not unfamiliar with the home of the Virginia Armada.

The Armada’s home is in Virginia Beach, where Lawson had played some lower-level football just to keep the muscle memory.

In fact, his first ever game as a professional athlete takes place right there on Tuesday, August 9, as the Attack open the season against the Armada just an hour-drive north of Elizabeth City.

Lawson’s father David Lawson, currently Northeastern’s offensive line coach, noted that there will be a large cheering section there for Erik when game day comes and that he’s also planning a tailgate prior to the game.

Erik acknowledged he’s looking forward to the support.

“Most definitely,” he said.

The hope for Lawson is that his experience with the Arkansas Attack and Major League Football helps him find a team to sign with in the NFL or XFL.

If that opportunity doesn’t arrive after September 9, which is the final game of MLFB’s debut season, he said he plans to participate in the league’s second season.

MLFB’s second season will likely take place earlier in the year before the 2023 NFL training camps begin, David noted, so that players can get film out to teams and scouted in order to possibly get signed before the ensuing season.

In the meantime, Lawson is set to begin his professional football experience this week.

He flies out to Arkansas on Friday and reports to training camp on Saturday as the Attack take the next three weeks to get ready for the season.

ECSU TIES

The head coach of the Attack also has an Elizabeth City connection.

Earnest Wilson will be leading Lawson’s team and the two have interacted long before 2022.

Wilson was Elizabeth City State’s head football coach in 2016 and 2017. There, he led the Vikings to a combined 9-11 record and a 6-8 CIAA record.

He even attempted to recruit Lawson before he ultimately chose to head to ECU.

When the Lawsons found out about Major League Football through social media and that Wilson was named one of the head coaches, they sent film of Erik’s long snapping to the coach through Facebook Messenger before Wilson put him on the team.