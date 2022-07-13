ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

New food truck, Ambition Coffee, offers hot, cold drinks

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F48DF_0gdqWoZM00

TUPELO – For almost 20 years, Lena Conwill sat behind a desk at Timber Lake Foods, where she was a commodities broker.

In December, she left that job and her sedentary lifestyle to open a food truck, called Ambition Coffee MS.

"I felt like I needed to do something where I was active, and I needed something to restore my soul," said Conwill, 56. "I love coffee, and I thought having a trailer would give me the freedom to go places and do things."

Conwill joined a lot of social media groups on Facebook and TikTok to get the lowdown on food trucks, and earlier this year, she decided to go for it.

"I first went to Florence, Alabama, and picked up an old Scotty camper," she said. "I thought it would be cool, and retro. After I got it, I found all sorts of meth pipes in there, so it just wasn't doable. Anytime you learn, you make mistakes. That was a mistake."

Conwill, who lives in Mooreville, next found an old electrician's trailer on Facebook.

"We took everything out, and started gutting it," she said. "My dad and my brother helped with the electrical work. All my buddies, my brother-in-law, put in sweat equity and did whatever the health department asked for."

Conwill knew early on she wanted a food truck, and not a permanent location. Her wife, Julia "Star" Newsom, used to have Starting Over Coffee Shop on South Green Street in Tupelo.

"I like not having to pay brick-and-mortar rent, and I wanted to be more available to my family," Conwill said. "Plus, I just wanted something that was mine."

Conwill is a big fan of country singer Dolly Parton, and she named her business after a line from the movie "9 to 5," where Parton sings, " ... pour myself a cup of ambition ..." in the title song.

"I'm a big proponent of what Dolly does," Conwill said. "She grew up in poverty but always knew she could come out of that situation. The women in my family can do whatever we want to, if we're willing to work for it."

Ambition Coffee MS is open from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The truck is usually parked in the parking lot of either Dairy Kream on East Main, the Fox Den on South Gloster or Cornerstone Tupelo, a church on Briar Ridge Road. Conwill uses social media to post her location daily.

"This to me is a morning-time kind of business, so I shut down around 10," Conwill said. "Then I can go later on in the afternoon to the ball fields and set up there. I don't feel like this is a lunch place."

Conwill offers hot coffee drinks, like Americano, cappuccino, latte, mocha and drip coffee, as well as frozen coffees like mocha, caramel and vanilla bean.

"If you want an iced latte, I use cold brew that I make on my trailer," she said. "I also do frozen blended coffees, similar to what Starbucks calls its Frappuccino."

Later this week, Ambition Coffee MS will start offering a few breakfast items, prepared by Kitchen 107, a catering company in Nettleton.

"I had hoped to do drop biscuits in the trailer from my grandmother's recipe, but it was just too difficult because of space and electricity constraints," Conwill said. "Kitchen 107 will be doing a monkey bread muffin and a sausage, egg and cheese slider. Talbot House Bakery will also be doing food for us later on."

Conwill said since she opened her business a month ago, she's had some really good days and some really bad days.

"I think everything that could possibly go wrong has gone wrong," she said. "The generator has gone down, the AC was out for two weeks, I got COVID. The first day I was open, I went home and sat in my recliner and cried. Then, I realized I just needed to suck it up, figure it out, and stay in the solution, instead of the problem. So that's what I did."

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Cook of the Week: Pontotoc retiree delights in elaborate desserts

PONTOTOC — When it comes to baking, Claire McGee is always up to a challenge. “I love to do elaborate desserts,” McGee said. “My two favorite dessert cookbooks are by Dorie Greenspan. The recipes take a day or two to make, but I have more fun doing that.”
PONTOTOC, MS
hottytoddy.com

Construction Crews Break Ground on Waffle House

It’s been about a year since the Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plan for a new Waffle House on Ed Perry Boulevard. On Wednesday, Hall Construction announced that the ground has been broken for the restaurant with photos showing construction equipment digging dirt on the site. In April...
OXFORD, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi man is known as America’s TikTok Dad

Introducing you to a father figure of many! Summer Clayton is a Columbus, MS resident and a social-media father to millions. People refer to Clayton as ‘America’s TikTok Dad as he acts as a father figure to over three million followers. The first video of his that went...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

North Lee issues boil water alert for 20-plus roadways

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Food & Drinks
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Mooreville, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Nettleton, MS
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
wtva.com

Altex Tube breaks ground in Columbus; creating 58 jobs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Altex Tube is locating a new manufacturing plant in Columbus. The company broke ground Thursday, July 14 on the campus of Steel Dynamics (SDI). Altex will produce black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI. The company will create 58...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Local students shadow physicians at Tupelo hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Physician Shadowing Program at North Mississippi Medical Center gives pre-medicine students three weeks of hands-on experience. The first session happened in June. The second session is underway now. All participants must have completed their junior year of college and aspire to have careers in medicine.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two dead of carbon monoxide in Belmont

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning last week in Tishomingo County. Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon identified the men as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36. They were found dead at a home on Washington Street in Belmont on July 6. The coroner...
BELMONT, MS
wcbi.com

Large job layoff in Amory has left the community hurting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – In just three weeks, one of the largest furniture employers in the state will cut hundreds of jobs. United Industries is preparing for the transition. “For my family, it’s going to be devastating. I try to help my children here and there. It’s going to put a pinch on things,” said Patrick Burns, United Furniture employee.
AMORY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Commercial Dispatch

Company contractor sought in ‘Pay Site’ kiosk burglaries

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a West Point man who is a person of interest in burglarizing “Pay Site” kiosks at area convenience stores. According to a CPD press release, investigators are looking for Roger Moore, a contractor with a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Parents of Verona child arrested for neglect

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges. Amber Lindsey, 32, and Robert Holcomb, 39, both of Tupelo, face child neglect and meth possession charges. Their son Robert Holcomb Jr. was reported missing shortly before noon...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of Highway 45 strip mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas leak forces the evacuation of a Highway 45 strip mall in Columbus. Columbus Fire and Rescue were called after a gas line was hit. Fire Chief Duane Hughes says several businesses were closed and evacuated. Gas service was turned off to the complex...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Iced Coffee#Hot Coffee#Cold Brew#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Coffee Info#Timber Lake Foods#Ambition Coffee Ms#Tiktok#Starting Over Coffee Shop
wcbi.com

Three people arrested in Starkville after Facebook sale went bad

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Three people were arrested in Starkville after a Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad. Social Media buyers, where you complete your transaction, could make the difference between a good deal and a dangerous, even deadly, experience. A resident of Starkville was a victim of a targeted armed robbery...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

New company coming to the Steel Dynamics property

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new company is coming to the campus of a Lowndes County steel mill. Altex Tube will create 58 jobs and invest nearly $110 million in new construction and equipment. Altex will be on the Steel Dynamics property in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Truck carrying hazardous material caught fire in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A truck carrying hazardous material caught fire Wednesday morning in Monroe County. Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker said the incident happened sometime before 4:45 on Highway 45 Alternate near Chapel Grove Road. He said the driver was not injured. The material was contained to the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wtva.com

Pontotoc woman's home damaged during weekend storm

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday's storms caused significant damage to a Pontotoc woman's home. Nancy Vaughn has been there for 37 years. The storm damaged the roof and caused electrical and water damage. She is currently living with her son with nowhere else to go. She is getting help from...
PONTOTOC, MS
WAFF

First Red Bay dog attack victim dies

The program has been in the works for two years that would provide scholarships to cover the cost of tuition, books, and housing. Sources say that when Cranor showed up for work Wednesday morning, the gun and knife were discovered. Possession of a gun inside the building is a violation of city policy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
244
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy