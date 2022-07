Congratulations to Dr. Tony Evans for receiving the E.K. Bailey Living Legend Award yesterday at Concord Church. His picture will be placed in Concord’s Hall of Fame of Living Legend Preachers, along with previously awarded veteran pastors. Dr. Evans was recognized for his impact in the community, specifically in Oak Cliff. His ministry, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, is one of the largest in the DFW metroplex, with almost 20 thousand members.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO