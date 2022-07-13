Homemade blackening seasoning a keeper, delicious on tilapia

While out shopping Saturday, we bought some tilapia for supper. I had intended to make tilapia in a lemon caper sauce over pasta, until I got home and realized I didn't have a lemon.

My husband, Charlie, suggested we do a blackened tilapia, the same way we do blackened catfish. I thought that was a capital idea. Problem was, we were out of blackening seasoning.

Charlie went online and found a recipe for the seasoning and, fortunately, we had all the ingredients.

This was my first time make a homemade blackening seasoning, but it won't be my last. This was delicious, and just as good – if not better – than the store-bought brand we use, which isn't cheap.

We halved this recipe, because it was just the two of us, but I wish I had made the full amount of seasoning to keep in the cabinet.

We served the fish over Cheddar cheese grits with a side of mustard greens.

BLACKENED TILAPIA

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon garlic salt

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 tilapia fillets

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Combine the spices and herbs together in a small bowl and stir to combine.

Rub the spice mix over the tilapia evenly, covering it completely. Refrigerate tilapia for 1 hour (this is optional).

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter to a cast iron pan or other skillet, and heat it over medium high. Sauté tilapia for about 3 minutes on each side, until the crust is nice and crispy and the inside is cooked through and opaque. Serves 4.