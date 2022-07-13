ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Homemade blackening seasoning a keeper, delicious on tilapia

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HztHt_0gdqVaFP00

While out shopping Saturday, we bought some tilapia for supper. I had intended to make tilapia in a lemon caper sauce over pasta, until I got home and realized I didn't have a lemon.

My husband, Charlie, suggested we do a blackened tilapia, the same way we do blackened catfish. I thought that was a capital idea. Problem was, we were out of blackening seasoning.

Charlie went online and found a recipe for the seasoning and, fortunately, we had all the ingredients.

This was my first time make a homemade blackening seasoning, but it won't be my last. This was delicious, and just as good – if not better – than the store-bought brand we use, which isn't cheap.

We halved this recipe, because it was just the two of us, but I wish I had made the full amount of seasoning to keep in the cabinet.

We served the fish over Cheddar cheese grits with a side of mustard greens.

BLACKENED TILAPIA

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon garlic salt

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 tilapia fillets

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Combine the spices and herbs together in a small bowl and stir to combine.

Rub the spice mix over the tilapia evenly, covering it completely. Refrigerate tilapia for 1 hour (this is optional).

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter to a cast iron pan or other skillet, and heat it over medium high. Sauté tilapia for about 3 minutes on each side, until the crust is nice and crispy and the inside is cooked through and opaque. Serves 4.

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal

A whole dinner in one, this Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal is an easy fix-it and forget-it dinner that is hearty, flavorful and great for busy weeknights!. The slow cooker is one of my go-to kitchen appliances. I don't care how many new shiny appliances come on the market, I still love my old faithful crock pot! This Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal is super easy with a small amount of ingredients but also super filling! You can cook it on low or high depending on your timeframe and you will have a delicious dinner at the end! This meal is perfect for those nights when you are super busy but still feel like a home-cooked meal. Chicken thighs are a much more affordable cut of chicken so this is definitely a bit more budget-friendly as well.
RECIPES
Vice

Fried Bone-In Pork Chop Sandwiches Recipe

2 tablespoons smokey green hot sauce, preferably Toups. 8 ounces|225 grams yellow squash, sliced into ⅛-inch thick rounds. 1 cup|250 ml white wine vinegar (or white balsamic vinegar) 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional) ½ teaspoon curry powder. ½ teaspoon kosher salt...
RECIPES
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tilapia#Seasoning#Catfish#Brown Sugar#Fish#Food Drink
Popculture

Potato Salad Recalled Over Bacteria Fears

If you're a person of refined tastes and high cuisine, you understand the joys of potato salad. Some of you likely try to work in fruit or other nonsense, which should be enough to charge a crime. While you might feel that's a good enough reason for a recall, Hy-Vee, Inc. and Mealtime brand potato salad have issued a recall based on a "presumptive positive microbial test result."
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

I Have Been Making Rachael Ray’s Cheesy Orzo for 20 Years. Here’s Why.

I grew up in an Italian American household where my mother, who came to the United States at the age of 20, excelled in cooking delicious meals for our family: a hot breakfast before school, big Sunday dinners, and, one of my favorites, pastina in brodo — small pasta (often orzo) cooked and served in chicken broth with a sprinkle of Parmigiano or pecorino.
RECIPES
shefinds

Burger King Added A New Whopper To Its Menu–Customers Say It's Definitely 'Worth Trying' Before It's Gone Forever

Burger King just released a new item on their menu and we can’t wait to try it!. Introducing: the Southwest Bacon Whopper. Priced at $6.99, this new burger “features ¼ lb of flame-grilled beef with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, crisp lettuce, sliced white onions, juicy tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.” Sounds amazing!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

Feta Cheese: Good or Bad?

Feta cheese is made from the milk of sheep or goats and has a creamy texture and tangy flavor. As it ages, the texture becomes harder and the flavor becomes saltier and sharper. Feta cheese is a great source of nutrients and is lower in fat than other cheeses, but...
Gin Lee

Homemade pot pie squares

If you have ever wanted to make homemade pasta, but you've been too afraid to try making it, here's a simple pasta to get you started. It's so easy to prepare and deliciously satisfying! The pot pie squares can also be dehydrated for later use.
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
Family Proof

Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Recipes Worth Cooking

I know, green beans aren’t for everyone. But I personally love them—especially in green bean casseroles. In my eyes, the ultimate vegan green bean casserole strikes a balance between soft and crisp, with a nice amount of creamy filling. This recipe takes 25 minutes to prep. and 30...
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love this shoe — and it's just $29 for Prime Day

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers? Well, one of Amazon’s bestselling shoes — the Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes — do the work of high-end designer sneakers minus the price tag. And they're down to $29 for Prime Day!
SHOPPING
Mashed

How Long You Should Really Be Boiling Your Ramen Noodles

Whether you're a college student eating a bowl of it over a thrift store hot plate or making a lunch that isn't as heavy as pizza or burgers, ramen noodles are both filling and, most importantly, cheap. It joins the ranks of inexpensive shelf-stable meals right up there alongside Campbell's canned soup and boxes of rice.
RECIPES
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Michael Symon makes smoked chicken and potato salad on the grill

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Michael Symon is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his favorite summery grilling recipes: He shows us how to make smoky grilled chicken with Alabama white barbecue sauce and tangy grilled potato salad. I love using my charcoal grill as a smoker....
ALABAMA STATE
Allrecipes.com

Southern Tomato Pie

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
RECIPES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
244
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy