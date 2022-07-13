ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham police respond to Waffle House

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham, N.C. — There was a police presence Wednesday at the Waffle...

www.wral.com

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Wake break-ins are down nearly 60%. Who should get the credit?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Gerald Baker took over as Wake County’s sheriff, he says his office has been receiving far fewer calls about one specific type of crime. Baker faces Willie Rowe, a former major in the county’s sheriff’s office, in a runoff July 26 for the Democratic nomination with the winner facing Republican Donnie Harrison in the general election in November.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Overturned chipper truck closes Wake Forest road

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes are shut down along Wait Avenue in Wake Forest after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said an overturned chipper truck has closed all lanes on Wait Avenue near Carroll Street. Crabtree also said...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital on Thursday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

Durham cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham cyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta in the 2300 block of Guess Road. Officers later announced Omari Newsome, 33, was...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Sheriff's Office Scam Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Today, the Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by several individuals who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims to work in the Sheriff’s Office warrants and civil citation division. The caller tells the victim that they have missed their court date and money must be sent to avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

