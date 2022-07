It's been four years since Theresa "Kim" Guillot found an eviction notice on the door of the Scott home she owns free and clear. Guillot, 61, would eventually learn that an investment company had purchased her home through a tax sale that never should have happened. And finally, after years of trying to right a local government's clerical error, the Louisiana Tax Commission has canceled the sale.

