ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You can now react to WhatsApp messages using any emoji

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: More emojis for your message reactions. WhatsApp will now let you react to messages using any emoji of your choice. You can tap the Plus symbol next to the six pre-chosen message reactions and select a different emoji from your keyboard. Update: July 13, 2022 (3:23 AM ET):...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

This Hidden iOS Setting Lets You Take Better Screenshots on Your iPhone

A screenshot does just what the name describes -- it captures what's currently on your screen, which you can then save to your phone's photo album and share with others or upload to a website. However, sometimes just a plain old screenshot isn't enough to show everything you want. If you're on an iPhone, there's a hidden feature that can make your screenshots so much better.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
SlashGear

Why You Need To Disable The Algorithmic Feed On Facebook

Algorithms go hand-in-hand with social media. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, all have systems for getting user eyeballs on what they want them to see. However, not everyone agrees with this practice. Some users would prefer to have control over what they view. Recently, Facebook introduced changes to give users a bit more control over posts on their timeline. The Verge reported that this is a response by the platform to criticism of their newsfeed tendency to amplify negative content to bump up user engagement.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses finally become a tiny bit 'smart'

Facebook made its “smart” glasses finally do something a little smart. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the Ray-Ban Stories glasses it debuted last year would get their first substantial software update. Rolling out immediately are the abilities to make phone calls, as well as send and hear messages read out loud via WhatsApp. Zuck promised another update would “soon” bring voice-activated message replies to both Messenger and WhatsApp via Ray-Ban Stories.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emoji#Android Beta#Smart Phone#Tl#Meta
Engadget

Facebook test lets users have up to five profiles for the same account

Facebook is testing giving users the ability to create up to five profiles on the platform, a major change to its longstanding policy that only allows people to have a single account and identity on the service. The upcoming test was reported by Bloomberg, which notes that it’s Facebook’s latest ploy to stave off declining engagement, particularly among younger users.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

4 Tips for Using WhatsApp Web's Privacy Settings

Many of us now use the online version of WhatsApp—WhatsApp Web. It makes being able to work and reply to notifications a breeze as you can keep the tab open on your browser and toggle between applications, all while you go about your business. In this article, we focus...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
makeuseof.com

WhatsApp vs. Messenger: Which Is Better for Video Calls?

WhatsApp and Messenger are two incredibly popular social messaging applications. Although both apps are owned by the same company, their video calling features differ in many ways. So, if you need to schedule an important video call for personal or business purposes, which of the two messaging apps can you...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger

Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are back online after two-hour outage left thousands of social media users in US and UK unable to access sites or send messages

Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger have all gone down today, with users worldwide complaining of issues. According to Down Detector, a website which monitors such outages, reports of problems first began to surface at about 15:55 BST (10:55 ET). Users were unable to access Facebook via the app or website,...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What Do the Android Status Bar Symbols Mean?

The icons resting at the top of our screens have changed a lot over time—from their design to their meaning. As more features are added to our smartphones, more icons appear. Let's explore some of the most common Android status bar symbols, so you never have to question the...
NFL
Android Police

WhatsApp wildly expands emoji reactions, leaving Telegram in the dust

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately in adding new features. Over the last few months, the messaging service has gained features like message reactions, the ability to share files up to 2GB, support for groups with up to 512 members, and new Communities. It is also testing a plethora of improvements that are currently under development, including multi-device 2.0 with companion mode support. Message reactions have been a welcome addition, as they allow you to express yourself better and help keep unwanted messages in check. Two months after the feature first debuted, WhatsApp is further improving it by letting you use any emoji to react to a message.
INTERNET
Android Police

All 10 Ray-Ban Stories owners can now use WhatsApp through voice commands

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is transitioning from a social media giant into a metaverse company. The ambitious endeavor will take years and copious amounts of money, to say nothing of the effort needed to ease Meta’s massive user base (across multiple services) into this new, virtual normal. Part of that shift is going to involve introducing users to new kinds of hardware, and we got to meet one of these early facilitating/transitive devices late last year — the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They already allow you to record short first-person perspective (FPP) video clips to post on Facebook, and now Zuckerberg has announced that these smart glasses are getting some additional WhatsApp integration — but, like most Meta offerings, there are some limitations.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy