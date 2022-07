Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz is tired of waiting for the promotion to book him a fight and would like to move on from the company altogether. Diaz spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Tuesday and explained why he wants to leave the UFC, after the prolonged issues he's had getting a fight booked since his last Octagon appearance against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. He also added that the promotion continues to offer him a trilogy bout with former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, which is something Diaz himself currently has no interest in.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO