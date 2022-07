Two German nationals in the NHL share the same last name, and fans are curious to know if there’s a connection between them. Nico Sturm signed a multi-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in July 2022. Sharks fans might recall a legend who made his NHL debut with the franchise over two decades ago. That was Marco Sturm, who retired in 2014. Now fans wonder if Marco is Nico’s father or brother. We reveal if Nico Sturm is related to Marco Sturm here.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO