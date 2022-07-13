ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen property, guns seized in Adrian, Raisin Township

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
Stolen property and firearms were seized by law enforcement Tuesday from locations in Adrian and Raisin Township.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants, one at a residence in Raisin Township and one at a residence in Adrian, at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies had received information that someone inside of those residences may have been in possession of stolen firearms, the release said. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was requested to make entry into the residences. The search warrants were executed without incident at both locations.

As a result of these search warrants, stolen property and firearms were located and seized as evidence, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants will be sought through the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the state police, Raisin Township police and Huron Valley Ambulance.

