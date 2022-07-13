CASA now offering Cecil County Mentors

ELKTON — Cecil County CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — is expanding its services to middle and high school aged children in kinship care by offering mentoring through its Cecil County Mentors program.

Kinship care means the young person is being raised by a family member other than their parents such as grandparents or an aunt and uncle; or even a family friend. However, these children do not qualify for the services provided the Court Appointed Special Advocates, said Giulia Hodge, CASA’s executive director. The mentor program is also made available to middle and high school kids exiting foster care.

“We’ve been made aware of a need,” Hodge said.

That need is more support and more resources, said Anna Willis, lead supervisor for CASA.

“Sometimes these kids end up in foster care anyway,” Willis said.

While the goal of foster care is reunification of families, Hodge noticed that many of the CASA volunteers that shepherd and guide these kids during that time build a special bond.

“Children often ask if the CASA volunteer can stay,” she said of the time when foster care ends. “They cannot stay officially but many do.”

That creates a potential liability problem, since it’s outside of the CASA relationship, Hodge said. All that has led to the formation of the Cecil County Mentors program. It’s been funded for a year by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. It also has the support of Cecil County’s Local Management Board.

Similar to the CASA training, mentors need to pass a background check and attend training. The next class is July 21 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the CASA office, 126 East High St. in Elkton. What’s different about the program is that the focus is less on the court side, Hodge said.

“And they’ll have quarterly training available,” she said of the additional sessions that can be attended. Six people have already taken the mentor training and are ready to be assigned.

“We have a lot of interest coming from educators,” Willis said. “They are already skilled and already doing it.”

Mentors are asked to commit for one year, said Meghan Kubin, case supervisor for the Cecil County Mentors program.

“We ask that they meet with their mentee twice a month at least and call or text weekly,” Kubin said.

For more information or to sign up for the training go to cecilcasa.org .