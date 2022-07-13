CCSD ramps up for new school year

ccsd

We are three weeks away from the August 3 start of the new school year in Athens: the Clarke County School District is urging parents to update information in the parental portal on the School District website.

The Clarke County School District says it is moving the site for student registration that is set to start next Monday into the gym adjacent to the School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. Registration for the school year that begins August 3 will continue through August 12.

From the Clarke Co School District website…

Beginning Monday, July 18, and running through Friday, Aug. 12, all student registration will be held in the gymnasium next to the Clarke County School District administrative offices building at 595 Prince Ave., Athens.

Registration during this time will be conducted during normal operation hours:

Monday through Thursday: 8:15 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Staff will continue to have a daily lunch break from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Click here for a list of all documents and materials you will need for in-person registration and all other information.

Registration will return to the Student Registration Center on the second floor of the administrative offices building on Monday, Aug. 15.

PLEASE NOTE: The Student Registration Center will remain open through Friday, July 15, under summer operating hours. Those are as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 8:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Closed. (Office of Student Registration employees will be working remotely on Fridays, and the office will be open by appointment only.)

Lunch: 12-12:45 p.m.

