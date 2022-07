The M270 in Ukrainian hands is bad news for the Russians who are already suffering from HIMARS attacks. Ukrainian officials said on Friday that the U.S.-provided M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, have destroyed more than 30 Russian military hubs. Now the Russians have a new U.S.-made rocket artillery system to contend with, the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), which fires the same suite of ammunition as HIMARS, but can be loaded with twice as many rockets at a time.

