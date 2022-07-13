ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpectedly Alarming PSA Leaves Viewers Frightened, Baffled, Ready For The End

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago
Wait, what?

New Yorkers are puzzled and some more than a little frightened after NYC Emergency Management released a public service announcement explaining what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” the woman in the video says, then immediately tries to cut off all questions: “Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.”

As if to drive home the “don’t ask why” element, comments for the video have been disabled, something the agency hasn’t done for most of its other videos.

And after dishing out some advice, the person in the video ends incongruously with: “You’ve got this.”

NYC Emergency Management was even more cryptic when asked about the video by The Associated Press, saying it’s not in response to any specific threat or incident.

“There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” a spokesperson said. “It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.”

However, Mayor Eric Adams indicated the war in Ukraine had at least something to do with it.

“This was right after the attacks in the Ukraine, and OEM took a very proactive step to say let’s be prepared,” he said when asked about the video at a news conference. “And it doesn’t mean just a nuclear attack, it’s any natural disaster.”

That didn’t calm any nerves on social media:

hello
2d ago

I'm confused she says get inside and get into the middle of the room if you don't have a basement the nuclear bombs not devastate buildings? and she says if you do have a basement get down there is that so that the building can collapse on top of you and you can die quicker? and how are you going to follow social media wouldn't all electronic devices become inoperable?

23
wordtoyourmother
2d ago

makes me glad I don't live in a major u.s. city. nyc is one of the first targets based on russsian intel that will be hit during a nuclear attack. know this that if we do have a nuclear attack that it was biden and his cabinets fault.

28
JeAH
1d ago

I mean, they could of just said what they taught us in school back in the 70s & 80s duck & cover drills...hide under your desk. Then after it's over you can walk outside & melt from the leftover nuclear radiation lol. Of course no advice is going to be helpful in this event.

