See Monster: Art installation oil platform is moved into place

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decommissioned North Sea platform is being moved into place ahead of...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
BBC

Gloucestershire plans to build thousands of homes unveiled

Plans to build thousands of new homes in Gloucestershire over the next 20 years have been unveiled. Lydney, Newent and Beachley will have 7,440 of the new homes planned for the Forest of Dean. The strategy will focus on developing Lydney to give the town an "enhanced role" as a...
mansionglobal.com

Century-Old U.K. Country House With 15 Bedrooms Lists for £3.75 Million

A 12-acre U.K. country estate with 15 bedrooms has hit the market for £3.75 million. A 12-acre U.K. country estate with 15 bedrooms has hit the market for £3.75 million (US$4.46 million). Known as Ashley Hall, the red-brick residence is in the village of Thornton, near the seaside...
BBC

Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder

An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder. Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby. Bidding for the building, described...
Daily Mail

'I did not collapse anywhere, at any time': Sir Tom Jones denies needing backstage medical assistance before cancelling Budapest gig - as Welsh legend insists he is only suffering from 'viral laryngitis'

Sir Tom Jones has denied collapsing prior to his latest show in Budapest on Tuesday evening, insisting its abrupt cancellation was prompted by a viral infection. The legendary singer, 82, was taken ill ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour and doctors' reportedly told him to cancel the show.
BBC

Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
BBC

Ipswich tower block residents endure heatwave behind plastic

The temperature is rising with the Met Office extending an extreme heat weather warning for England and Wales until Tuesday. How is it for people living in a tower block of flats shrouded in plastic?. 'No ventilation or sunlight'. Aditya Majeti, 32, and his wife Anita, 27, have been living...
Daily Mail

Urban explorer stunned to find Jacob Rees-Mogg's former childhood home 'abandoned' with lights on, table set but no one home - after Grade I listed Georgian mansion in Somerset went on the market for £6million

An urban explorer has ventured into an 'abandoned' £6 million Grade I-listed mansion that was once the childhood home of Jacob Rees-Mogg - and, eerily, still had its 'lights on' with 'poured glasses' waiting at the bar. Daniel Sims, from Huddersfield, explored and shared footage of the empty 20-bedroom,...
The Independent

12 places you won’t believe are in England

You don’t have to go beyond England’s borders to find some amazing places. From hidden beaches to ancient buildings, this country has plenty of destinations which look like they could be a plane ride away but are actually in your own back yard. No need to pack your passport: here are 12 of the best.Pedn Vounder Beach, CornwallThis sweeping beach with its turquoise water and white sand could be a Greek or Caribbean island, but is actually at the very tip of Cornwall. Smaller than its more famous neighbour Porthcurno, Pedn Vounder has remained relatively off-limits to tourists thanks to...
BBC

Cardiff: Archaeological dig uncovers earliest house in city

An archaeological dig has uncovered what could be the earliest house found in Cardiff. Volunteers and archaeologists from the Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project, found a clay pot which could be about 3,000 years old. The group were looking for the missing link between the late Iron Age...
BBC

New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld

An Edinburgh-based space rockets company has opened a new manufacturing and production facility in Cumbernauld. Skyrora said the site was the largest of its kind in the UK and would create new job opportunities in North Lanarkshire, and the rest of Scotland. The facility has capacity to build 16 Skyrora...
BBC

Drone footage shows seal trying to hide from orca hunt

A seal has been captured on drone footage using mussel farm lines to try to escape an orca hunt. The amazing chase, filmed by drone pilot Nick McCaffrey, happened at Grunna Voe, off Shetland. The hunt happened last March and is being studied as part of research into the impact...
