Your odds of winning the BOE Lottery are roughly 450-1. But understand going in that your winnings might not amount to a red cent. The BOE — Board of Equalization — is actually the Kootenai County Board of Commissioners. Chris Fillios, Bill Brooks and Leslie Duncan, like all their predecessors, are tasked with the time-consuming but important summertime function of hearing each and every appeal of property assessments by the people who own those properties.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO