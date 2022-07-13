ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

Cover picture for the articleTikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center. Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, is expanding and integrating its medical, mental health, early...

thedowneypatriot.com

Downey non-profit to offer free legal services

DOWNEY - Ferias Legales, a Downey-based non-profit organization, will be holding its monthly Community Legal Clinic this Saturday, July 16, at the Barbara J. Riley Community Center in Downey from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Various licensed attorneys will be providing free legal consultations in the areas of Immigration Law,...
DOWNEY, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County moves into “high” COVID tier

Los Angeles County has moved into the “high” tier for COVID-19-related hospitalizations, creeping the county ever closer to the return of indoor mask mandates. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said in a press briefing on Thursday that as case rates, daily positivity rates and deaths rates continue to accelerate, Public Health anticipates the county will most likely stay in the “high” tier for two consecutive weeks — which is the threshold that would trigger a mask mandate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WebMD

L.A. County COVID Deaths Rise Amid BA.5 Wave

July 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County have increased in recent weeks, prompting concerns as the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant fuels an infection wave across the country. The county’s number of weekly COVID-19 deaths has doubled during the past month, shifting from about 50 deaths per week...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Social human services mini job fair coming to AJCC in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a mini job and resource fair for social human services on Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required and available at https://socialservices_july19.eventbrite.com. Employment opportunities and resources...
PALMDALE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City Council gives healthcare workers $25 per hour minimum wage

DOWNEY – Members of local medical labor groups celebrated at city hall on Tuesday when the City Council voted 4-0 to establish a $25 per hour minimum wage for eligible healthcare workers working in Downey’s private hospitals. The new ordinance applies to privately-owned healthcare facilities located within the...
DOWNEY, CA
smobserved.com

Indoor Masks Coming Back to Los Angeles County July 29, by All Indications

July 14, 2022 - Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, says they will impose a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces starting July 29. She thinks it highly unlikely the county will reverse course and the number of Covid-19-positive hospital patients will decrease given a steady increase in the number of infections. Today, the county moved into a "high" level of transmission per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, with more than 10 Covid-positive hospital admissions per day per 100,000 residents. If the county remains above this number of daily hospital admissions for two consecutive weeks, which would be July 28, the mask mandate will be imposed starting July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
theavtimes.com

Low cost spay/neuter program available for Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale announced a new program that covers most of the costs related to spaying or neutering pets. Costs for the standard spay/neuter procedure are covered by the program, while costs for pain medication, cones or anything beyond the standard procedure are the owner’s expense. Proof of residency and pet ownership is required, and only Palmdale residents may sign up for the program.
PALMDALE, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

2 families — including Vanessa Bryant — are suing LA County over helicopter crash site photos taken where Kobe Bryant died. The county thinks the other family would benefit too much from Bryant's celebrity.

LA County is asking a federal judge not to consolidate Vanessa Bryant's trial with another family's. Christopher Chester has also sued the County for taking and sharing crash site photos. His wife and daughter died in the same crash, but the County says he will benefit from Bryant's high profile.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best family friendly water parks in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna!. The iconic and legendary Kenneth Hahn, arguably LA’s most productive county supervisor ever is probably rolling in his grave as leftists Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, both embedded downtown insiders and career politicians are trying to use “charter reform” to hold the position of LA County Sheriff hostage to their defunding law enforcement agenda by creating the authority to remove this elected official if four of the five county supervisors agree!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

