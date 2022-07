Evelyn Lozada’s exit from “Basketball Wives” followed controversy. “Basketball Wives” is back for its tenth season. Season 9 was very controversial. The cast was still dealing with the colorism accusations made by OG. OG felt like the ladies treated her unfairly because she’s dark-skinned. During Season 8, they refused to sit on the stage with her at the reunion. Shaunie O’Neal said that OG pushed her while she was trying to keep her from putting her hands on Feby Torres. And some of the other women said OG made them uncomfortable and they felt she was capable of violence. OG felt like this was complete nonsense seeing as she had never got into any altercations on the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO