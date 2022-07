Phillip “Nick” Chapman, 38, of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away on July 4, 2022, in Kingston, Idaho. He is survived by wife Danielle at the family home in Rathdrum, daughter Chloe of Hayden, his mother and father, Joy and PL of Rathdrum, sister Nicole, niece Peytton and nephew Ryan of Coeur d’Alene, and his mother and father-in-law, Donna and Ron of Rathdrum, along with more unofficial brothers than anyone can imagine. He was preceded in death by his chosen brother, Jonathan Sheppard of Spokane, Wash.

RATHDRUM, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO