ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

9 Incredible Amazon Prime Day Rug Deals to Shop — Act Fast

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQVOD_0gdqHpAe00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of different ways to transform the aesthetic of your space, but a new rug is one of the most effective methods. Because they can reach nearly all four corners of a room, they quite literally take over the entire feel of your decor. Plus, they’re likely much more cost-conscious than buying brand new furniture.

Right now, it’s even easier to score a rug on a budget — because Amazon Prime Day is serving Us up so many great deals on top styles. Check out the current offerings below!

This Simple Patterned Rug

The minimalist pattern on this rug is ideal for any person who loves to keep their decor simple without feeling too plain.

Get the Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug (originally $407) on sale for $119 at Amazon!

This Jute Rug

This rug will bring in some carefree, beachy energy to any space — no matter what corner of the world you live in.

Get the nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (originally $209) on sale for $121 at Amazon!

This Floral Tropical Rug

Who wouldn’t feel happy walking into a room with this rug in the center? The tropical theme is an instant mood-booster — we’re completely in love!

Get the Nourison Aloha IndoorOutdoor Area Rug (originally $204) on sale for $97 at Amazon!

This Geometric Black-and-White Rug

This rug certainly makes a bold impression, and will act as the perfect contrast to a space with a warmer theme.

Get the Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (originally $155) on sale for $92 at Amazon!

This Blue Boho Rug

We’re obsessed with the dreamy blues throughout this classic boho pattern!

Get the Home Dynamix Boho Andorra Transitional Damask Area Rug (originally $100) on sale for $58 at Amazon!

This Classic Persian-Style Rug

The intricate pattern on this rug is totally timeless, and we adore the bright pops of color incorporated throughout!

Get the Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta Area Rug (originally $359) on sale for $63 at Amazon!

This Soft Patterned Rug

This rug is ideal if you like the look of traditional patterned rugs — but want a softer feel thanks to the faded effect.

Get the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Gray Area Rug (originally $193) on sale for $78 at Amazon!

This Warm Geometric Rug

Snag the warm and cozy feel of a local coffee shop with this neutral rug!

Get the Unique Loom Barista Collection Modern Area Rug (originally $372) on sale for $163 at Amazon!

This Muted Grey Rug

If you’re looking for a rug that’s understated and doesn’t distract from the other pieces in your living room, this grey option is the ultimate choice.

Get the nuLOOM Contemporary Thigpen Area Rug (originally $109) on sale for $78 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muted Grey Rug#Coffee Shop#Amazon Prime Day
Elite Daily

This $8 Sam’s Club Membership Deal Is 82% Off The Regular Annual Price

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

13 Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals So Good We Bought Them Ourselves

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is winding down, and there are still plenty of bargains available with just a click of a button. With tens of thousands of sales to sort through, however, it can be tricky to find the best deals. We're scanning all the Prime Day discounts to help you save the most on everything, from smart home appliances to gaming gadgets. But there's a disadvantage to our search for sales. CNET writers and staff tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

15 Walmart Deals to Shop if You’re Already Missing Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sad that Prime Day is over? We’re right there with you! With all of the deals over the past two days, we can’t help but feel we may have missed out on something incredible. But that can change, because Walmart still has tons of rollbacks to shop that are absolutely next-level!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy