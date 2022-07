For more than a year now, mutual aid volunteers have stepped up to fill a very real need in Ward 3 for a food pantry. However, the Feed the Family Pantry is about to lose its temporary home at 4225 Connecticut Avenue, in space donated by UDC, the holder of the master lease. Petula Dvorak’s July 7th Washington Post column called attention to the Feed the Family Pantry’s need for a new home, the volunteers who have stepped up to provide food and other necessities, and to Ward 3 residents for whom this is a vital service.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO